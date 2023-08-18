On Friday, Jack Suwinski (hitting .129 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Mets.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski is batting .209 with 17 doubles, 21 home runs and 57 walks.

Suwinski has gotten a hit in 48 of 104 games this year (46.2%), with at least two hits on 16 occasions (15.4%).

Looking at the 104 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 17 of them (16.3%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 35 games this season (33.7%), Suwinski has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (10.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 37 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 50 .197 AVG .224 .319 OBP .351 .382 SLG .539 18 XBH 20 7 HR 14 23 RBI 31 68/30 K/BB 64/27 6 SB 2

Twins Pitching Rankings