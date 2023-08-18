Ke'Bryan Hayes vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (batting .375 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Mets.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes has 19 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 19 walks while batting .261.
- In 56 of 86 games this season (65.1%) Hayes has had a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (29.1%).
- In 9.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 26.7% of his games this season, Hayes has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (12.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|44
|.325
|AVG
|.202
|.358
|OBP
|.243
|.540
|SLG
|.315
|21
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|3
|29
|RBI
|15
|26/9
|K/BB
|45/10
|4
|SB
|5
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9 to lead MLB.
- The Twins' 3.91 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (144 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lopez (8-6) takes the mound for the Twins in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 3.66 ERA in 147 2/3 innings pitched, with 180 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.66), 13th in WHIP (1.090), and fifth in K/9 (11).
