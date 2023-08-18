Liover Peguero vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Liover Peguero (hitting .294 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, three walks and six RBI), battle starter Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Liover Peguero At The Plate
- Peguero has two doubles, five home runs and four walks while batting .257.
- Peguero has recorded a hit in 11 of 21 games this season (52.4%), including six multi-hit games (28.6%).
- Looking at the 21 games he has played this year, he's went deep in five of them (23.8%), and in 6.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Peguero has had at least one RBI in 38.1% of his games this season (eight of 21), with two or more RBI five times (23.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once nine times this season (42.9%), including one multi-run game.
Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|10
|.314
|AVG
|.200
|.351
|OBP
|.263
|.600
|SLG
|.400
|4
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|5
|13/1
|K/BB
|12/3
|1
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.91 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (144 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lopez gets the start for the Twins, his 25th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.66 ERA and 180 strikeouts in 147 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander went six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.66), 13th in WHIP (1.090), and fifth in K/9 (11) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
