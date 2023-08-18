Peyton Stearns enters the Tennis in the Land after her Western & Southern Open ended with a defeat to Daria Kasatkina in the round of 64. Stearns' opener is versus Martina Trevisan (in the round of 32). Stearns is +2800 to win this tournament at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.

Stearns at the 2023 Tennis in the Land

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: August 18-26

August 18-26 Venue: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Stearns' Next Match

Stearns will begin play at the Tennis in the Land by facing Trevisan in the round of 32 on Monday, August 21 (at 12:15 PM ET).

Stearns Stats

In her most recent match, Stearns came up short 2-6, 1-6 against Kasatkina in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open.

In 13 tournaments over the past year, Stearns has gone 17-14 and has not won a title.

Stearns has a match record of 8-9 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

In her 31 matches over the past 12 months, across all court types, Stearns has averaged 22.8 games.

Stearns, in 17 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, has played 22.8 games per match and won 48.6% of them.

Stearns has won 39.9% of her return games and 60.1% of her service games over the past year.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Stearns has been victorious in 33.1% of her return games and 58.3% of her service games.

