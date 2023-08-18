Pirates vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 18
Friday's game that pits the Minnesota Twins (63-59) against the Pittsburgh Pirates (54-67) at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 8:10 PM on August 18.
The Twins will give the nod to Pablo Lopez (8-6) against the Pirates and Andre Jackson.
Pirates vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Pirates vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Twins 5, Pirates 4.
Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Pirates Performance Insights
- The Pirates have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total eight times.
- The Pirates have had a spread listed in two of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time.
- The Pirates have been underdogs in 96 games this season and have come away with the win 40 times (41.7%) in those contests.
- This season, Pittsburgh has come away with a win four times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +185 or worse on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 35.1% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Pittsburgh is the No. 24 offense in MLB, scoring 4.2 runs per game (505 total runs).
- The Pirates have pitched to a 4.60 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 13
|Reds
|W 4-2
|Mitch Keller vs Brandon Williamson
|August 13
|Reds
|L 6-5
|Andre Jackson vs Luke Weaver
|August 14
|@ Mets
|L 7-2
|Quinn Priester vs Carlos Carrasco
|August 15
|@ Mets
|W 7-4
|Bailey Falter vs David Peterson
|August 16
|@ Mets
|L 8-3
|Johan Oviedo vs Tylor Megill
|August 18
|@ Twins
|-
|Andre Jackson vs Pablo Lopez
|August 19
|@ Twins
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Sonny Gray
|August 20
|@ Twins
|-
|Osvaldo Bido vs Dallas Keuchel
|August 21
|Cardinals
|-
|Bailey Falter vs Matthew Liberatore
|August 22
|Cardinals
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs Adam Wainwright
|August 23
|Cardinals
|-
|Andre Jackson vs Zack Thompson
