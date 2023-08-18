Friday's game that pits the Minnesota Twins (63-59) against the Pittsburgh Pirates (54-67) at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 8:10 PM on August 18.

The Twins will give the nod to Pablo Lopez (8-6) against the Pirates and Andre Jackson.

Pirates vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Twins 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total eight times.

The Pirates have had a spread listed in two of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time.

The Pirates have been underdogs in 96 games this season and have come away with the win 40 times (41.7%) in those contests.

This season, Pittsburgh has come away with a win four times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +185 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 35.1% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Pittsburgh is the No. 24 offense in MLB, scoring 4.2 runs per game (505 total runs).

The Pirates have pitched to a 4.60 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

Pirates Schedule