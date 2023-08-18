How to Watch the Pirates vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 18
Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins square off against Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Target Field.
Pirates vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates' 121 home runs rank 23rd in Major League Baseball.
- Pittsburgh ranks 25th in the majors with a .387 team slugging percentage.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of just .235 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
- Pittsburgh has scored 505 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Pirates rank 20th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.
- Pittsburgh has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in the majors.
- Pittsburgh has the 24th-ranked ERA (4.60) in the majors this season.
- The Pirates rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.401 WHIP this season.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Pirates' Andre Jackson will make his second start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while allowing five hits against the Cincinnati Reds.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/13/2023
|Reds
|W 4-2
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Brandon Williamson
|8/13/2023
|Reds
|L 6-5
|Home
|Andre Jackson
|Luke Weaver
|8/14/2023
|Mets
|L 7-2
|Away
|Quinn Priester
|Carlos Carrasco
|8/15/2023
|Mets
|W 7-4
|Away
|Bailey Falter
|David Peterson
|8/16/2023
|Mets
|L 8-3
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Tylor Megill
|8/18/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Andre Jackson
|Pablo Lopez
|8/19/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Sonny Gray
|8/20/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Osvaldo Bido
|Dallas Keuchel
|8/21/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Bailey Falter
|Matthew Liberatore
|8/22/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Adam Wainwright
|8/23/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Andre Jackson
|Zack Thompson
