When the Minnesota Twins (63-59) and Pittsburgh Pirates (54-67) match up at Target Field on Friday, August 18, Pablo Lopez will get the nod for the Twins, while the Pirates will send Andre Jackson to the mound. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET.

The Twins have been listed as -225 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Pirates (+185). An 8.5-run over/under is set in the matchup.

Pirates vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (8-6, 3.66 ERA) vs Jackson - PIT (0-0, 5.47 ERA)

Pirates vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 81 games this season and won 48 (59.3%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, the Twins have gone 6-4 (60%).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins played as the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and went 3-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Pirates have been underdogs in 96 games this season and have come away with the win 40 times (41.7%) in those contests.

The Pirates have a mark of 4-4 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +185 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Pirates vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+250) Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210) Jack Suwinski 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+160) Liover Peguero 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+300) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 22nd 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 5th

