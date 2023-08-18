Bryan Reynolds and Carlos Correa are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Minnesota Twins square off at Target Field on Friday (first pitch at 8:10 PM ET).

Pirates vs. Twins Game Info

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has put up 111 hits with 23 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 59 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a .266/.330/.469 slash line so far this season.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Aug. 16 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Mets Aug. 15 1-for-6 0 0 1 3 0 at Mets Aug. 14 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 13 2-for-5 2 2 2 8 0 vs. Reds Aug. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has recorded 85 hits with 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 68 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He's slashing .251/.377/.381 so far this year.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Aug. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Aug. 15 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 13 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 11 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Pablo Lopez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Lopez Stats

The Twins will send Pablo Lopez (8-6) to the mound for his 25th start this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.

Lopez has 15 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.

The 27-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.66), 13th in WHIP (1.090), and fifth in K/9 (11.0) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Lopez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Phillies Aug. 12 6.0 4 0 0 7 1 at Tigers Aug. 7 7.0 5 0 0 8 0 at Cardinals Aug. 1 6.0 4 1 1 5 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 25 7.0 6 2 2 8 1 at Mariners Jul. 20 5.0 6 2 2 7 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Correa Stats

Correa has 96 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 44 walks and 54 RBI.

He has a .231/.308/.409 slash line so far this season.

Correa will look for his 10th straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .324 with two doubles, three home runs, four walks and nine RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Tigers Aug. 15 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 at Phillies Aug. 12 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 at Phillies Aug. 11 1-for-2 0 0 0 2 at Tigers Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Tigers Aug. 9 1-for-5 1 1 1 4

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Kepler Stats

Max Kepler has 12 doubles, 20 home runs, 26 walks and 47 RBI (74 total hits).

He has a slash line of .239/.303/.471 so far this season.

Kepler has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, two home runs, three walks and three RBI.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Tigers Aug. 16 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 vs. Tigers Aug. 15 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 at Phillies Aug. 13 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Aug. 12 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 at Phillies Aug. 11 1-for-2 1 1 1 4

