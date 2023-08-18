Sloane Stephens will begin the Tennis in the Land in Cleveland, Ohio against Lauren Davis in the round of 32. She was defeated by Marketa Vondrousova in the round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open (her previous tournament). Stephens has the fifth-best odds (+900) to be crowned champion at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.

Stephens at the 2023 Tennis in the Land

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: August 18-26

August 18-26 Venue: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Stephens' Next Match

In the round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land, on Monday, August 21 (at 10:00 AM ET), Stephens will play Davis.

Stephens Stats

In her most recent match, Stephens was defeated 5-7, 3-6 versus Vondrousova in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open.

Stephens has not won any of her 19 tournaments over the past year, with an overall match record of 22-19.

In 13 tournaments on hard courts over the past 12 months, Stephens has gone 13-13.

Stephens, over the past year, has played 41 matches across all court types, and 21 games per match.

In her 26 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Stephens has played 20.3 games per match.

Over the past year, Stephens has won 63.6% of her service games, and she has won 38.1% of her return games.

On hard courts, Stephens, over the past year, has claimed 61.2% of her service games and 35.8% of her return games.

