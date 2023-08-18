Steelers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of now the Pittsburgh Steelers are 18th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +6000.
Steelers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +450
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6000
Pittsburgh Betting Insights
- Pittsburgh won 10 games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing seven times.
- Steelers games hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.
- Pittsburgh ranked 23rd in total offense (322.6 yards per game) and 13th in total defense (330.4 yards allowed per game) last year.
- Last year the Steelers were 4-4 at home and 5-4 on the road.
- Pittsburgh posted a 4-2 record as the favored team, and posted a 5-6 record as underdogs.
- The Steelers were 3-3 in the AFC North and 5-7 in the AFC as a whole.
Steelers Impact Players
- Najee Harris rushed for 1,034 yards (60.8 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games last year.
- In the passing game, Harris scored three touchdowns, with 41 receptions for 229 yards.
- In 13 games, Kenny Pickett threw for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 63.0%.
- On the ground, Pickett scored three touchdowns and picked up 237 yards.
- George Pickens had 52 catches for 801 yards (47.1 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.
- In the passing game, Diontae Johnson scored zero TDs, hauling in 86 balls for 882 yards (51.9 per game).
- On defense last year, Alex Highsmith helped set the tone with 63 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 14.5 sacks, and one pass defended in 17 games.
2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|49ers
|-
|+1000
|2
|September 18
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|3
|September 24
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|4
|October 1
|@ Texans
|-
|+20000
|5
|October 8
|Ravens
|-
|+1800
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|October 22
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|8
|October 29
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|9
|November 2
|Titans
|-
|+10000
|10
|November 12
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|11
|November 19
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|12
|November 26
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1100
|13
|December 3
|Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|14
|December 7
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|15
|December 17
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
|16
|December 23
|Bengals
|-
|+1100
|17
|December 31
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+3500
|18
|January 7
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1800
