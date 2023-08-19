Alfonso Rivas vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Alfonso Rivas (hitting .143 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI), take on starter Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Alfonso Rivas Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Alfonso Rivas At The Plate
- Rivas is hitting .185 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and six walks.
- Rivas has gotten a hit in seven of 19 games this year (36.8%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in two of 19 games played this year, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this year, Rivas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in five games this year (26.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Alfonso Rivas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|.250
|AVG
|.143
|.400
|OBP
|.143
|.375
|SLG
|.286
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|3/2
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 144 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Gray (6-5 with a 2.97 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 25th of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 2.97 ERA ranks fourth, 1.210 WHIP ranks 29th, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 25th.
