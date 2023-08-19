On Saturday, Andrew McCutchen (.171 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .377 this season while batting .251 with 68 walks and 48 runs scored.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 88th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 117th in the league in slugging.

McCutchen has gotten a hit in 58 of 97 games this year (59.8%), with at least two hits on 20 occasions (20.6%).

In 10 games this year, he has hit a home run (10.3%, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish).

In 22.7% of his games this season, McCutchen has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 39.2% of his games this season (38 of 97), with two or more runs 10 times (10.3%).

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 47 .270 AVG .230 .383 OBP .370 .376 SLG .385 11 XBH 13 4 HR 6 18 RBI 13 43/33 K/BB 46/35 5 SB 5

