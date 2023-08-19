Connor Joe vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Connor Joe -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the mound, on August 19 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Mets.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe has 22 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 35 walks while hitting .243.
- Joe has reached base via a hit in 54 games this year (of 98 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- In 9.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 22.4% of his games this year, Joe has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (5.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 36 of 98 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Other Pirates Players vs the Twins
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|47
|.254
|AVG
|.235
|.368
|OBP
|.303
|.406
|SLG
|.444
|13
|XBH
|21
|4
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|11
|37/23
|K/BB
|55/12
|0
|SB
|3
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (144 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gray (6-5 with a 2.97 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 25th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 2.97 ERA ranks fourth, 1.210 WHIP ranks 29th, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 25th.
