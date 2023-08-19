On Saturday, Jack Suwinski (hitting .125 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jack Suwinski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski is batting .207 with 17 doubles, 21 home runs and 57 walks.

Suwinski has reached base via a hit in 48 games this season (of 105 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 16.2% of his games this year, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

Suwinski has an RBI in 35 of 105 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 35.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (7.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 51 .197 AVG .218 .319 OBP .344 .382 SLG .526 18 XBH 20 7 HR 14 23 RBI 31 68/30 K/BB 66/27 6 SB 2

Twins Pitching Rankings