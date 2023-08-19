Ji-Hwan Bae -- with a slugging percentage of .148 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the hill, on August 19 at 7:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Twins.

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Bae is batting .243 with 10 doubles, two home runs and 19 walks.

Bae has picked up a hit in 37 of 71 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.

In 71 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.

Bae has driven home a run in 12 games this season (16.9%), including more than one RBI in 8.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored a run in 27 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 38 .245 AVG .242 .303 OBP .311 .327 SLG .308 6 XBH 6 1 HR 1 12 RBI 7 27/9 K/BB 32/10 11 SB 9

