Ke'Bryan Hayes -- with a slugging percentage of .725 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the mound, on August 19 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ke'Bryan Hayes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes is batting .258 with 19 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 20 walks.

In 64.4% of his 87 games this season, Hayes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 25 multi-hit games.

In 9.2% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Hayes has picked up an RBI in 23 games this season (26.4%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (12.6%).

In 35.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (6.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 45 .325 AVG .198 .358 OBP .242 .540 SLG .308 21 XBH 12 5 HR 3 29 RBI 15 26/9 K/BB 47/11 4 SB 5

Twins Pitching Rankings