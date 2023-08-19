The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Liover Peguero (.351 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Liover Peguero At The Plate

Peguero is batting .247 with two doubles, five home runs and four walks.

In 50.0% of his games this year (11 of 22), Peguero has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (27.3%) he recorded at least two.

In 22.7% of his games this year, he has homered, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 36.4% of his games this season, Peguero has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 22.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run nine times this year (40.9%), including one multi-run game.

Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 .314 AVG .184 .351 OBP .244 .600 SLG .368 4 XBH 3 3 HR 2 9 RBI 5 13/1 K/BB 13/3 1 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings