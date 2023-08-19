Saturday's game that pits the Minnesota Twins (64-59) versus the Pittsburgh Pirates (54-68) at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 7:10 PM on August 19.

The Twins will give the nod to Sonny Gray (6-5, 2.97 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Mitch Keller (9-8, 4.27 ERA).

Pirates vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Twins 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 2-5.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Pittsburgh and its foes are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Pirates have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 games and have covered every time.

The Pirates have won in 40, or 41.2%, of the 97 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Pittsburgh has a win-loss record of 13-12 when favored by +145 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Pittsburgh is the No. 25 offense in the majors, scoring 4.1 runs per game (506 total runs).

The Pirates have the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.61) in the majors this season.

