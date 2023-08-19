Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates hit the field against Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

The Twins are the favorite in this one, at -175, while the underdog Pirates have +145 odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Pirates vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -175 +145 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 2-5.

When it comes to the total, the Pirates and their foes are 7-3-0 in their last 10 contests.

The Pirates have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 games (one of those games had a spread.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have come away with 40 wins in the 97 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh is 13-12 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +145 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 66 of its 122 opportunities.

The Pirates are 10-5-0 against the spread in their 15 games that had a posted line this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-32 25-36 23-28 31-39 37-47 17-20

