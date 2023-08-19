Bryan Reynolds will lead the Pittsburgh Pirates into a matchup with Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Target Field.

Pirates vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates' 121 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.

Pittsburgh is 24th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .387 this season.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .235 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

Pittsburgh has scored 506 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Pirates have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).

The Pirates rank 21st in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Pittsburgh averages the 15th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.61 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

The Pirates rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.404 WHIP this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Mitch Keller (9-8) will take the mound for the Pirates, his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on five hits in a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

He has 13 quality starts in 25 chances this season.

Keller has pitched five or more innings in 24 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 25 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 8/13/2023 Reds L 6-5 Home Andre Jackson Luke Weaver 8/14/2023 Mets L 7-2 Away Quinn Priester Carlos Carrasco 8/15/2023 Mets W 7-4 Away Bailey Falter David Peterson 8/16/2023 Mets L 8-3 Away Johan Oviedo Tylor Megill 8/18/2023 Twins L 5-1 Away Andre Jackson Pablo Lopez 8/19/2023 Twins - Away Mitch Keller Sonny Gray 8/20/2023 Twins - Away Osvaldo Bido Dallas Keuchel 8/21/2023 Cardinals - Home Bailey Falter Matthew Liberatore 8/22/2023 Cardinals - Home Johan Oviedo Adam Wainwright 8/23/2023 Cardinals - Home Andre Jackson Zack Thompson 8/24/2023 Cubs - Home Mitch Keller Justin Steele

