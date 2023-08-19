Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (64-59) will host Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (54-68) at Target Field on Saturday, August 19, with a start time of 7:10 PM ET.

The Twins are -175 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Pirates (+145). An 8.5-run over/under is listed for the game.

Pirates vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray - MIN (6-5, 2.97 ERA) vs Mitch Keller - PIT (9-8, 4.27 ERA)

Pirates vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 82 times and won 49, or 59.8%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Twins have a 15-9 record (winning 62.5% of their games).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins have a 4-4 record across the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to go over the run total four times.

The Pirates have come away with 40 wins in the 97 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Pirates have been victorious 13 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 2-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Pirates vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Jack Suwinski 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+140) Bryan Reynolds 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Ke'Bryan Hayes 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) Alfonso Rivas 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+260)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 22nd 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 5th

