Steelers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of August 19 the Pittsburgh Steelers' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +6000, put them 18th in the NFL.
Steelers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +450
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6000
Pittsburgh Betting Insights
- Pittsburgh won 10 games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing seven times.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Steelers games.
- Pittsburgh put up 322.6 yards per game offensively last season (23rd in ), and it gave up 330.4 yards per game (13th) on defense.
- At home last year, the Steelers were 4-4. On the road, they were 5-4.
- When the underdog in the game, Pittsburgh went 5-6. As favorites, the Steelers were 4-2.
- The Steelers were 3-3 in the AFC North and 5-7 in the AFC overall.
Steelers Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Najee Harris rushed for 1,034 yards (60.8 per game) and seven touchdowns.
- Harris also had 41 catches for 229 yards and three TDs.
- In 13 games, Kenny Pickett threw for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 63.0%.
- On the ground, Pickett scored three touchdowns and picked up 237 yards.
- In the passing game a season ago, George Pickens scored four TDs, catching 52 balls for 801 yards (47.1 per game).
- In the passing game, Diontae Johnson scored zero TDs, hauling in 86 balls for 882 yards (51.9 per game).
- On defense last year, Alex Highsmith helped lead the charge with 63 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 14.5 sacks, and one pass defended in 17 games.
2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|49ers
|-
|+1000
|2
|September 18
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|3
|September 24
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|4
|October 1
|@ Texans
|-
|+20000
|5
|October 8
|Ravens
|-
|+1800
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|October 22
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|8
|October 29
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|9
|November 2
|Titans
|-
|+10000
|10
|November 12
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|11
|November 19
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|12
|November 26
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1100
|13
|December 3
|Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|14
|December 7
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|15
|December 17
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
|16
|December 23
|Bengals
|-
|+1100
|17
|December 31
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+3500
|18
|January 7
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1800
Odds are current as of August 19 at 5:23 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
