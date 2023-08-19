As of August 19 the Pittsburgh Steelers' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +6000, put them 18th in the NFL.

Steelers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +450

+450 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6000

Pittsburgh Betting Insights

Pittsburgh won 10 games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing seven times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Steelers games.

Pittsburgh put up 322.6 yards per game offensively last season (23rd in ), and it gave up 330.4 yards per game (13th) on defense.

At home last year, the Steelers were 4-4. On the road, they were 5-4.

When the underdog in the game, Pittsburgh went 5-6. As favorites, the Steelers were 4-2.

The Steelers were 3-3 in the AFC North and 5-7 in the AFC overall.

Steelers Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Najee Harris rushed for 1,034 yards (60.8 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Harris also had 41 catches for 229 yards and three TDs.

In 13 games, Kenny Pickett threw for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 63.0%.

On the ground, Pickett scored three touchdowns and picked up 237 yards.

In the passing game a season ago, George Pickens scored four TDs, catching 52 balls for 801 yards (47.1 per game).

In the passing game, Diontae Johnson scored zero TDs, hauling in 86 balls for 882 yards (51.9 per game).

On defense last year, Alex Highsmith helped lead the charge with 63 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 14.5 sacks, and one pass defended in 17 games.

Steelers Player Futures

2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 49ers - +1000 2 September 18 Browns - +3500 3 September 24 @ Raiders - +8000 4 October 1 @ Texans - +20000 5 October 8 Ravens - +1800 BYE - - - - 7 October 22 @ Rams - +8000 8 October 29 Jaguars - +3000 9 November 2 Titans - +10000 10 November 12 Packers - +6600 11 November 19 @ Browns - +3500 12 November 26 @ Bengals - +1100 13 December 3 Cardinals - +20000 14 December 7 Patriots - +6600 15 December 17 @ Colts - +15000 16 December 23 Bengals - +1100 17 December 31 @ Seahawks - +3500 18 January 7 @ Ravens - +1800

