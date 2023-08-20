The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Andrew McCutchen (.162 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Dallas Keuchel and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He collected five RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Twins.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Dallas Keuchel
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

  • McCutchen has 87 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .377.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 109th in slugging.
  • In 60.2% of his games this season (59 of 98), McCutchen has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (21.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has hit a long ball in 11.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • McCutchen has had an RBI in 23 games this year (23.5%), including eight multi-RBI outings (8.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 39 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
49 GP 48
.270 AVG .235
.383 OBP .371
.376 SLG .404
11 XBH 14
4 HR 7
18 RBI 18
43/33 K/BB 48/35
5 SB 5

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
  • The Twins have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (145 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Keuchel (0-1) gets the start for the Twins, his third of the season.
  • In his last time out on Friday, Aug. 11, the left-hander tossed 1 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
