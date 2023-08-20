Bryan Reynolds vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Bryan Reynolds -- with a slugging percentage of .522 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Minnesota Twins, with Dallas Keuchel on the hill, on August 20 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Twins.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Dallas Keuchel
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with 114 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .465.
- He ranks 53rd in batting average, 73rd in on base percentage, and 41st in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB action.
- Reynolds has recorded a hit in 77 of 109 games this year (70.6%), including 28 multi-hit games (25.7%).
- In 14.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Reynolds has driven in a run in 38 games this season (34.9%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (11.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 43.1% of his games this season (47 of 109), with two or more runs 11 times (10.1%).
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|57
|.247
|AVG
|.283
|.332
|OBP
|.328
|.399
|SLG
|.522
|17
|XBH
|28
|6
|HR
|12
|24
|RBI
|36
|37/23
|K/BB
|61/16
|2
|SB
|7
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.91 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (145 total, 1.2 per game).
- Keuchel (0-1) gets the start for the Twins, his third of the season.
- In his last time out on Friday, Aug. 11, the lefty tossed 1 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
