Connor Joe -- with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Minnesota Twins, with Dallas Keuchel on the mound, on August 20 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Dallas Keuchel

Dallas Keuchel TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe is batting .241 with 22 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 36 walks.

Joe has had a hit in 54 of 99 games this season (54.5%), including multiple hits 14 times (14.1%).

Looking at the 99 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (9.1%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 22 games this season (22.2%), Joe has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (5.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 36 games this season (36.4%), including nine multi-run games (9.1%).

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 48 .254 AVG .230 .368 OBP .302 .406 SLG .436 13 XBH 21 4 HR 5 17 RBI 11 37/23 K/BB 55/13 0 SB 3

