Connor Joe vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Connor Joe -- with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Minnesota Twins, with Dallas Keuchel on the mound, on August 20 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Dallas Keuchel
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Joe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Twins Player Props
|Pirates vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Pirates vs Twins
|Pirates vs Twins Odds
|Pirates vs Twins Prediction
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe is batting .241 with 22 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 36 walks.
- Joe has had a hit in 54 of 99 games this season (54.5%), including multiple hits 14 times (14.1%).
- Looking at the 99 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (9.1%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 22 games this season (22.2%), Joe has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (5.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 36 games this season (36.4%), including nine multi-run games (9.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|48
|.254
|AVG
|.230
|.368
|OBP
|.302
|.406
|SLG
|.436
|13
|XBH
|21
|4
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|11
|37/23
|K/BB
|55/13
|0
|SB
|3
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff leads the league.
- The Twins' 3.91 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (145 total, 1.2 per game).
- Keuchel (0-1) makes the start for the Twins, his third of the season.
- In his last time out on Friday, Aug. 11, the lefty tossed 1 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.