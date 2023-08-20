The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jack Suwinski (.097 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Twins.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Dallas Keuchel

Dallas Keuchel TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski is hitting .205 with 17 doubles, 21 home runs and 60 walks.

In 48 of 106 games this year (45.3%) Suwinski has picked up a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (15.1%).

In 16.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.0% of his games this season, Suwinski has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 37 times this year (34.9%), including eight games with multiple runs (7.5%).

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 52 .197 AVG .215 .319 OBP .351 .382 SLG .519 18 XBH 20 7 HR 14 23 RBI 31 68/30 K/BB 67/30 6 SB 2

Twins Pitching Rankings