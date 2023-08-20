Jack Suwinski vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jack Suwinski (.097 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Twins.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Dallas Keuchel
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski is hitting .205 with 17 doubles, 21 home runs and 60 walks.
- In 48 of 106 games this year (45.3%) Suwinski has picked up a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (15.1%).
- In 16.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.0% of his games this season, Suwinski has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 37 times this year (34.9%), including eight games with multiple runs (7.5%).
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|52
|.197
|AVG
|.215
|.319
|OBP
|.351
|.382
|SLG
|.519
|18
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|14
|23
|RBI
|31
|68/30
|K/BB
|67/30
|6
|SB
|2
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Twins have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.91).
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (145 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Twins will send Keuchel (0-1) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, Aug. 11, the left-hander tossed 1 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
