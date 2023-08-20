The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae (.143 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Dallas Keuchel and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Dallas Keuchel
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Hwan Bae? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

  • Bae is batting .244 with 11 doubles, two home runs and 21 walks.
  • Bae has recorded a hit in 38 of 72 games this season (52.8%), including 13 multi-hit games (18.1%).
  • He has gone deep in two of 72 games played this season, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
  • In 18.1% of his games this season, Bae has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 38.9% of his games this year (28 of 72), he has scored, and in nine of those games (12.5%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Pirates Players vs the Twins

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 39
.245 AVG .244
.303 OBP .321
.327 SLG .317
6 XBH 7
1 HR 1
12 RBI 8
27/9 K/BB 33/12
11 SB 9

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9 to lead the league.
  • The Twins have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to allow 145 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • The Twins will look to Keuchel (0-1) in his third start this season.
  • In his last appearance on Friday, Aug. 11, the lefty threw 1 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.