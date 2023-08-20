The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae (.143 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Dallas Keuchel and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins Starter: Dallas Keuchel

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae is batting .244 with 11 doubles, two home runs and 21 walks.

Bae has recorded a hit in 38 of 72 games this season (52.8%), including 13 multi-hit games (18.1%).

He has gone deep in two of 72 games played this season, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

In 18.1% of his games this season, Bae has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 38.9% of his games this year (28 of 72), he has scored, and in nine of those games (12.5%) he has scored more than once.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 39 .245 AVG .244 .303 OBP .321 .327 SLG .317 6 XBH 7 1 HR 1 12 RBI 8 27/9 K/BB 33/12 11 SB 9

