The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ke'Bryan Hayes (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 102 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Twins.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Dallas Keuchel
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Discover More About This Game

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

  • Hayes is hitting .260 with 19 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 20 walks.
  • In 64.8% of his 88 games this season, Hayes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 9.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 27.3% of his games this season, Hayes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
  • He has scored in 35.2% of his games this year (31 of 88), with two or more runs six times (6.8%).

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 46
.325 AVG .203
.358 OBP .246
.540 SLG .310
21 XBH 12
5 HR 3
29 RBI 16
26/9 K/BB 48/11
4 SB 5

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9 to pace MLB.
  • The Twins' 3.91 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to surrender 145 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
  • Keuchel (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Twins, his third of the season.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Friday, Aug. 11 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed 1 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up six hits.
