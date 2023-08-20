Ke'Bryan Hayes vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ke'Bryan Hayes (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 102 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Twins.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Dallas Keuchel
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes is hitting .260 with 19 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 20 walks.
- In 64.8% of his 88 games this season, Hayes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 9.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 27.3% of his games this season, Hayes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 35.2% of his games this year (31 of 88), with two or more runs six times (6.8%).
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|46
|.325
|AVG
|.203
|.358
|OBP
|.246
|.540
|SLG
|.310
|21
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|3
|29
|RBI
|16
|26/9
|K/BB
|48/11
|4
|SB
|5
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9 to pace MLB.
- The Twins' 3.91 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 145 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Keuchel (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Twins, his third of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Friday, Aug. 11 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed 1 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up six hits.
