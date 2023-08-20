After going 1-for-5 in his most recent game, Liover Peguero and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Dallas Keuchel) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Twins.

Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Dallas Keuchel

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Liover Peguero At The Plate

Peguero has two doubles, five home runs and four walks while batting .244.

Peguero has picked up a hit in 52.2% of his 23 games this year, with at least two hits in 26.1% of them.

He has gone deep in 21.7% of his games this season, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.

Peguero has picked up an RBI in 34.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 21.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

In 10 games this season (43.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 12 .314 AVG .186 .351 OBP .239 .600 SLG .349 4 XBH 3 3 HR 2 9 RBI 5 13/1 K/BB 13/3 1 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings