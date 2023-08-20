After going 1-for-5 in his most recent game, Liover Peguero and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Dallas Keuchel) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Twins.

Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Dallas Keuchel
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Liover Peguero At The Plate

  • Peguero has two doubles, five home runs and four walks while batting .244.
  • Peguero has picked up a hit in 52.2% of his 23 games this year, with at least two hits in 26.1% of them.
  • He has gone deep in 21.7% of his games this season, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Peguero has picked up an RBI in 34.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 21.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
  • In 10 games this season (43.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 12
.314 AVG .186
.351 OBP .239
.600 SLG .349
4 XBH 3
3 HR 2
9 RBI 5
13/1 K/BB 13/3
1 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff leads MLB.
  • The Twins' 3.91 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (145 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Keuchel (0-1) takes the mound for the Twins to make his third start of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Friday, Aug. 11 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the left-hander went 1 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.
