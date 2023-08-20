Liover Peguero vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
After going 1-for-5 in his most recent game, Liover Peguero and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Dallas Keuchel) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Twins.
Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Dallas Keuchel
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Liover Peguero At The Plate
- Peguero has two doubles, five home runs and four walks while batting .244.
- Peguero has picked up a hit in 52.2% of his 23 games this year, with at least two hits in 26.1% of them.
- He has gone deep in 21.7% of his games this season, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Peguero has picked up an RBI in 34.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 21.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- In 10 games this season (43.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|12
|.314
|AVG
|.186
|.351
|OBP
|.239
|.600
|SLG
|.349
|4
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|5
|13/1
|K/BB
|13/3
|1
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff leads MLB.
- The Twins' 3.91 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (145 total, 1.2 per game).
- Keuchel (0-1) takes the mound for the Twins to make his third start of the season.
- His last appearance came on Friday, Aug. 11 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the left-hander went 1 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.
