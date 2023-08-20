Sunday's contest features the Minnesota Twins (64-60) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (55-68) facing off at Target Field (on August 20) at 2:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 7-6 win for the Twins.

The Twins will give the nod to Dallas Keuchel (0-1, 9.45 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Osvaldo Bido (2-3, 5.05 ERA).

Pirates vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to Watch on TV: BSN

Pirates vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Twins 7, Pirates 6.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The Pirates have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The Pirates have come away with 41 wins in the 98 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Pittsburgh has come away with a win 25 times in 55 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (513 total), Pittsburgh is the 24th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Pirates have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.60) in the majors this season.

Pirates Schedule