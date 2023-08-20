The Minnesota Twins and Pittsburgh Pirates will send Dallas Keuchel and Osvaldo Bido, respectively, out to start when the two clubs square off on Sunday at Target Field, at 2:10 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates' 122 home runs rank 25th in Major League Baseball.

Pittsburgh ranks 24th in the majors with a .387 team slugging percentage.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .235 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

Pittsburgh has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 513 (4.2 per game).

The Pirates have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).

The Pirates rank 21st in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Pittsburgh strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 15th in MLB.

Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.60 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.406 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Bido (2-3) will take to the mound for the Pirates and make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Monday when he threw three innings out of the bullpen against the New York Mets, giving up one earned run while allowing two hits.

In eight starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Bido has made two starts of five or more innings in eight chances this season, and averages 3.4 frames when he pitches.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 12 chances this season.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 8/14/2023 Mets L 7-2 Away Quinn Priester Carlos Carrasco 8/15/2023 Mets W 7-4 Away Bailey Falter David Peterson 8/16/2023 Mets L 8-3 Away Johan Oviedo Tylor Megill 8/18/2023 Twins L 5-1 Away Andre Jackson Pablo Lopez 8/19/2023 Twins W 7-4 Away Mitch Keller Sonny Gray 8/20/2023 Twins - Away Osvaldo Bido Dallas Keuchel 8/21/2023 Cardinals - Home Bailey Falter Matthew Liberatore 8/22/2023 Cardinals - Home Johan Oviedo Adam Wainwright 8/23/2023 Cardinals - Home Andre Jackson Zack Thompson 8/24/2023 Cubs - Home Mitch Keller Justin Steele 8/25/2023 Cubs - Home Osvaldo Bido Kyle Hendricks

