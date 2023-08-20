In the series rubber match on Sunday, August 20, Dallas Keuchel will take the mound for the Minnesota Twins (64-60) as they square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates (55-68), who will counter with Osvaldo Bido. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET at Target Field.

The Twins are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog Pirates have +120 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 9.5 runs for the contest (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Pirates vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Keuchel - MIN (0-1, 9.45 ERA) vs Bido - PIT (2-3, 5.05 ERA)

Pirates vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 83 games this season and won 49 (59%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Twins have a 28-25 record (winning 52.8% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 59.2% chance to win.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and they went 3-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 98 games this year and have walked away with the win 41 times (41.8%) in those games.

The Pirates have a mark of 25-30 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 3-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 22nd 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 5th

