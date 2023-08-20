Top Player Prop Bets for Pirates vs. Twins on August 20, 2023
Player prop bet options for Carlos Correa, Bryan Reynolds and others are available when the Minnesota Twins host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Target Field on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
Pirates vs. Twins Game Info
- When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 23 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 39 walks and 60 RBI (114 total hits). He has stolen nine bases.
- He has a .266/.330/.465 slash line so far this season.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Aug. 19
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 18
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 16
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 15
|1-for-6
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 14
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Andrew McCutchen Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
McCutchen Stats
- Andrew McCutchen has recorded 87 hits with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 68 walks. He has driven in 36 runs with 10 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .253/.377/.390 on the year.
McCutchen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Aug. 19
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|5
|5
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 15
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 13
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 13
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Dallas Keuchel Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Keuchel Stats
- Dallas Keuchel will get the start for the Twins, his third of the season.
Keuchel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Phillies
|Aug. 11
|1.2
|6
|6
|6
|0
|2
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 6
|5.0
|8
|1
|1
|0
|2
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 97 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 47 walks and 54 RBI.
- He's slashing .230/.310/.405 so far this year.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 18
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 15
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Phillies
|Aug. 12
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Phillies
|Aug. 11
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|2
Max Kepler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Kepler Stats
- Max Kepler has 14 doubles, 20 home runs, 26 walks and 48 RBI (77 total hits).
- He's slashing .241/.303/.472 on the season.
- Kepler has picked up a hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI.
Kepler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 19
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 18
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 16
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 15
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Phillies
|Aug. 13
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
