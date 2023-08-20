The Minnesota Twins (64-60) and Pittsburgh Pirates (55-68) square off on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET at Target Field, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The Twins will give the nod to Dallas Keuchel (0-1) against the Pirates and Osvaldo Bido (2-3).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Keuchel - MIN (0-1, 9.45 ERA) vs Bido - PIT (2-3, 5.05 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Osvaldo Bido

The Pirates will send Bido (2-3) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.05 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Monday -- the righty tossed three innings against the New York Mets, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.

The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.05, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .261 against him.

Bido enters this game with one quality start under his belt this season.

Bido is trying to pick up his third start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dallas Keuchel

The Twins will send Keuchel to the mound for his third start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Friday, Aug. 11, when he threw 1 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up six earned runs.

He has an ERA of 9.45, a 0 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of 2.700 in two games this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.