The Dallas Wings (17-14) and Brittney Sykes' Washington Mystics (15-16) face off at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena on Sunday, August 20, beginning at 3:00 PM ET.

Last time out, Dallas earned a 95-75 victory against Connecticut. The Wings were led by Arike Ogunbowale's 30 points, four assists and two steals and Teaira McCowan's 14 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. With Sykes leading the team with 30 points and four assists, Washington ended up winning against Indiana 83-79 in their last game.

Wings vs. Mystics Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Wings (-225 to win)

Wings (-225 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mystics (+185 to win)

Mystics (+185 to win) What's the spread?: Wings (-5.5)

Wings (-5.5) What's the over/under?: 166.5

166.5 When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSSWX

Mystics Season Stats

The Mystics are sixth in the league in points scored (80.9 per game) and fifth in points conceded (81.8).

On the glass, Washington is third-worst in the WNBA in rebounds (31.9 per game). It is third-worst in rebounds allowed (36 per game).

The Mystics are eighth in the WNBA in assists (18.9 per game) in 2023.

In terms of turnovers, Washington is third-best in the league in committing them (12.5 per game). And it is second-best in forcing them (15 per game).

The Mystics are fifth in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (7.4 per game) and ninth in 3-point percentage (32.7%).

Defensively, Washington is ninth in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.9. It is ninth in 3-point percentage allowed at 35.5%.

Mystics Home/Away Splits

In 2023 the Mystics are averaging more points at home (84.6 per game) than away (77.4). And they are conceding less at home (79.7) than on the road (83.8).

Washington collects more rebounds per game at home (32.1) than away (31.8), and gives up fewer rebounds at home (35.4) than on the road (36.6).

The Mystics pick up one more assists per game at home (19.4) than away (18.4).

At home, Washington commits 12.3 turnovers per game, 0.4 fewer than on the road (12.7). The team forces 15.5 turnovers per game at home, 0.9 more than on the road (14.6).

This season the Mystics are draining more 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than on the road (7.1). And they have a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than on the road (31.5%).

This season Washington is allowing more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than on the road (7.6). But it concedes a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than on the road (35.9%).

Mystics Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Mystics have won one out of the 10 games in which they've been the underdog.

This season, the Mystics have been at least a +185 underdog on the moneyline six times, losing each of those contests.

Washington is 13-17-0 against the spread this year.

Washington has an ATS record of 3-3 as a 5.5-point underdog or more.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 35.1% chance of a victory for the Mystics.

