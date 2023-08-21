Andrew McCutchen vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Andrew McCutchen -- with an on-base percentage of .311 in his past 10 games, 63 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Drew Rom on the mound, on August 21 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cardinals Starter: Drew Rom
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.374) this season, fueled by 87 hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 94th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 114th in slugging.
- McCutchen has had a hit in 59 of 99 games this year (59.6%), including multiple hits 21 times (21.2%).
- He has homered in 11 games this season (11.1%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- McCutchen has had at least one RBI in 23.2% of his games this season (23 of 99), with more than one RBI eight times (8.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 39 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|49
|.270
|AVG
|.229
|.383
|OBP
|.364
|.376
|SLG
|.394
|11
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|7
|18
|RBI
|18
|43/33
|K/BB
|49/35
|5
|SB
|5
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.58 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (126 total, one per game).
- Rom starts for the first time this season for the Cardinals.
- The lefty will make his MLB debut. He's 23 years old.
