Bryan Reynolds vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Monday, Bryan Reynolds (.578 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Rom. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Twins.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cardinals Starter: Drew Rom
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with 116 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .468.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 50th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 71st and he is 40th in slugging.
- In 70.9% of his games this year (78 of 110), Reynolds has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (26.4%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 110 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 16 of them (14.5%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Reynolds has had at least one RBI in 34.5% of his games this season (38 of 110), with two or more RBI 13 times (11.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 42.7% of his games this year (47 of 110), with two or more runs 11 times (10.0%).
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|58
|.247
|AVG
|.286
|.332
|OBP
|.331
|.399
|SLG
|.526
|17
|XBH
|29
|6
|HR
|12
|24
|RBI
|36
|37/23
|K/BB
|61/16
|2
|SB
|7
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective eight K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.58 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the fewest home runs in baseball (126 total, one per game).
- Rom will make his first start of the season for the Cardinals.
- The lefty will make his MLB debut at 23 years old.
