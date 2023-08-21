On Monday, Bryan Reynolds (.578 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Rom. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Twins.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Drew Rom

Drew Rom TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan Reynolds? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with 116 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .468.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 50th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 71st and he is 40th in slugging.

In 70.9% of his games this year (78 of 110), Reynolds has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (26.4%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 110 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 16 of them (14.5%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Reynolds has had at least one RBI in 34.5% of his games this season (38 of 110), with two or more RBI 13 times (11.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 42.7% of his games this year (47 of 110), with two or more runs 11 times (10.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 58 .247 AVG .286 .332 OBP .331 .399 SLG .526 17 XBH 29 6 HR 12 24 RBI 36 37/23 K/BB 61/16 2 SB 7

Cardinals Pitching Rankings