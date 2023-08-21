The Pittsburgh Pirates and Connor Joe, who went 0-for-2 last time out, take on Drew Rom and the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Twins.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Drew Rom

Drew Rom TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe is batting .239 with 22 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 37 walks.

Joe has had a hit in 54 of 100 games this year (54.0%), including multiple hits 14 times (14.0%).

He has homered in 9.0% of his games this year, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 22 games this season (22.0%), Joe has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (5.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 36.0% of his games this season (36 of 100), he has scored, and in nine of those games (9.0%) he has scored more than once.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 49 .254 AVG .228 .368 OBP .303 .406 SLG .431 13 XBH 21 4 HR 5 17 RBI 11 37/23 K/BB 55/14 0 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings