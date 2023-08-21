The Pittsburgh Pirates and Connor Joe, who went 0-for-2 last time out, take on Drew Rom and the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Twins.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Drew Rom
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Connor Joe At The Plate

  • Joe is batting .239 with 22 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 37 walks.
  • Joe has had a hit in 54 of 100 games this year (54.0%), including multiple hits 14 times (14.0%).
  • He has homered in 9.0% of his games this year, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 22 games this season (22.0%), Joe has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (5.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 36.0% of his games this season (36 of 100), he has scored, and in nine of those games (9.0%) he has scored more than once.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
47 GP 49
.254 AVG .228
.368 OBP .303
.406 SLG .431
13 XBH 21
4 HR 5
17 RBI 11
37/23 K/BB 55/14
0 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (126 total, one per game).
  • Rom will make his first start of the season for the Cardinals.
  • The left-hander is making his MLB debut at 23 years old.
