Jack Suwinski -- with a slugging percentage of .194 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Drew Rom on the hill, on August 21 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Twins.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Stadium: PNC Park

Cardinals Starter: Drew Rom

Drew Rom TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski is batting .205 with 17 doubles, 21 home runs and 60 walks.

Suwinski has gotten at least one hit in 45.3% of his games this year (48 of 106), with at least two hits 16 times (15.1%).

He has hit a home run in 16.0% of his games in 2023 (17 of 106), and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 35 games this season (33.0%), Suwinski has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (10.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 34.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (7.5%).

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 52 .197 AVG .215 .319 OBP .351 .382 SLG .519 18 XBH 20 7 HR 14 23 RBI 31 68/30 K/BB 67/30 6 SB 2

Cardinals Pitching Rankings