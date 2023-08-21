Ke'Bryan Hayes vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Monday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (.349 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Rom. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Drew Rom
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes is batting .258 with 19 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 20 walks.
- Hayes has reached base via a hit in 57 games this season (of 89 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 9.0% of his games this season, and 2.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Hayes has driven home a run in 24 games this season (27.0%), including more than one RBI in 12.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
- In 34.8% of his games this year (31 of 89), he has scored, and in six of those games (6.7%) he has scored more than once.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|47
|.325
|AVG
|.200
|.358
|OBP
|.243
|.540
|SLG
|.305
|21
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|3
|29
|RBI
|16
|26/9
|K/BB
|49/11
|4
|SB
|5
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective eight K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (126 total, one per game).
- Rom makes his first start of the season for the Cardinals.
- The 23-year-old lefty will make his MLB debut.
