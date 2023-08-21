Liover Peguero vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Liover Peguero -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Drew Rom on the mound, on August 21 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cardinals Starter: Drew Rom
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Liover Peguero At The Plate
- Peguero is hitting .235 with two doubles, five home runs and four walks.
- Peguero has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this season (12 of 24), with multiple hits six times (25.0%).
- He has homered in 20.8% of his games this season, and 5.7% of his plate appearances.
- Peguero has driven in a run in eight games this season (33.3%), including five games with more than one RBI (20.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 10 of 24 games (41.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|13
|.314
|AVG
|.174
|.351
|OBP
|.224
|.600
|SLG
|.326
|4
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|5
|13/1
|K/BB
|13/3
|1
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.58).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (126 total, one per game).
- Rom starts for the first time this season for the Cardinals.
- The 23-year-old lefty will make his MLB debut.
