Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals will attempt to beat Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates when the teams meet on Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

The Cardinals are favored in this one, at -150, while the underdog Pirates have +125 odds to win. The over/under is 9 runs for this game.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Venue: PNC Park

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -150 +125 9 -110 -110 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

The Pirates have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Pirates and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.

The Pirates' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been victorious in 41, or 41.4%, of the 99 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has a record of 22-28 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 67 of its 124 opportunities.

The Pirates are 10-5-0 against the spread in their 15 games that had a posted line this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-32 26-37 23-29 32-39 38-47 17-21

