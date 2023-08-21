Top Player Prop Bets for Pirates vs. Cardinals on August 21, 2023
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Nolan Arenado, Bryan Reynolds and other players on the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates prior to their matchup at 7:05 PM ET on Monday at PNC Park.
Pirates vs. Cardinals Game Info
- When: Monday, August 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 24 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 39 walks and 60 RBI (116 total hits). He has stolen nine bases.
- He's slashed .269/.331/.468 so far this season.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Aug. 20
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 19
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 18
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 16
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 15
|1-for-6
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
Andrew McCutchen Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
McCutchen Stats
- Andrew McCutchen has 87 hits with 14 doubles, 11 home runs, 68 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He has a .250/.374/.385 slash line so far this year.
McCutchen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Aug. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 19
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|5
|5
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 15
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 13
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Arenado Stats
- Arenado has 132 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 33 walks and 85 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a .284/.331/.511 slash line so far this season.
- Arenado has hit safely in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .167 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 19
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 18
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Paul Goldschmidt has collected 132 hits with 25 doubles, 20 home runs and 65 walks. He has driven in 65 runs with 10 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .277/.364/.455 on the season.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 20
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 17
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
