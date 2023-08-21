The St. Louis Cardinals (55-70) visit the Pittsburgh Pirates (55-69) to open a three-game series at PNC Park, with first pitch at 7:05 PM ET on Monday. The Cardinals are coming off a series defeat to the Mets, and the Pirates a series loss to the Twins.

The probable pitchers are Drew Rom for the Cardinals and Bailey Falter (0-7) for the Pirates.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Rom - STL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Falter - PIT (0-7, 4.86 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Falter

The Pirates are sending Falter (0-7) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 0-7 with a 4.86 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 53 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the New York Mets, the left-hander went 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.86, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .308 batting average against him.

Falter heads into this game with two quality starts under his belt this season.

Falter is looking to secure his sixth start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.

He has had one outing this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Drew Rom

Rom has been named the starter for the Cardinals and will make his first start this season.

The 23-year-old left-hander will make his MLB debut.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.