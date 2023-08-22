Alfonso Rivas vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Alfonso Rivas (.240 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.
Alfonso Rivas Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Alfonso Rivas At The Plate
- Rivas is hitting .182 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.
- Rivas has gotten a hit in seven of 21 games this year (33.3%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 21 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- Rivas has driven in a run in four games this season (19.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in five games this season (23.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Alfonso Rivas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|7
|.167
|AVG
|.182
|.158
|OBP
|.400
|.333
|SLG
|.455
|1
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|3
|7/0
|K/BB
|8/5
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.62 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (127 total, one per game).
- Wainwright (3-8) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 17th start of the season. He has an 8.42 ERA in 72 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the New York Mets, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 41-year-old has an 8.42 ERA and 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .362 to his opponents.
