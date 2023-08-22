On Tuesday, Andrew McCutchen (batting .184 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew McCutchen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .374 this season while batting .252 with 68 walks and 50 runs scored.

He ranks 87th in batting average, 13th in on base percentage, and 115th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB action.

McCutchen has had a hit in 60 of 100 games this season (60.0%), including multiple hits 22 times (22.0%).

In 11 games this year, he has hit a long ball (11.0%, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate).

McCutchen has picked up an RBI in 23.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 40 games this season (40.0%), including 10 multi-run games (10.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 49 .273 AVG .229 .384 OBP .364 .377 SLG .394 11 XBH 14 4 HR 7 18 RBI 18 44/33 K/BB 49/35 5 SB 5

Cardinals Pitching Rankings