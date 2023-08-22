Andrew McCutchen vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Andrew McCutchen (batting .184 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Cardinals.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew McCutchen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .374 this season while batting .252 with 68 walks and 50 runs scored.
- He ranks 87th in batting average, 13th in on base percentage, and 115th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB action.
- McCutchen has had a hit in 60 of 100 games this season (60.0%), including multiple hits 22 times (22.0%).
- In 11 games this year, he has hit a long ball (11.0%, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate).
- McCutchen has picked up an RBI in 23.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 40 games this season (40.0%), including 10 multi-run games (10.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|49
|.273
|AVG
|.229
|.384
|OBP
|.364
|.377
|SLG
|.394
|11
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|7
|18
|RBI
|18
|44/33
|K/BB
|49/35
|5
|SB
|5
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.62).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 127 home runs (one per game), the fewest in baseball.
- The Cardinals will send Wainwright (3-8) to the mound for his 17th start of the season. He is 3-8 with an 8.42 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the New York Mets, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 41-year-old has put up an 8.42 ERA and 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .362 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.