Bryan Reynolds vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Bryan Reynolds (.565 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan Reynolds? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds has 117 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .467, both of which lead Pittsburgh hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 50th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 74th and he is 42nd in slugging.
- Reynolds has gotten a hit in 79 of 111 games this season (71.2%), with at least two hits on 29 occasions (26.1%).
- Looking at the 111 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 16 of them (14.4%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 38 games this year (34.2%), Reynolds has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (11.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 43.2% of his games this year (48 of 111), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (9.9%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|58
|.246
|AVG
|.286
|.329
|OBP
|.331
|.399
|SLG
|.526
|18
|XBH
|29
|6
|HR
|12
|24
|RBI
|36
|39/23
|K/BB
|61/16
|2
|SB
|7
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.62 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 127 home runs (one per game), the fewest in baseball.
- Wainwright (3-8) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 17th start of the season. He's put together an 8.42 ERA in 72 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 41-year-old has put up an 8.42 ERA and 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .362 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.