On Tuesday, Connor Joe (.515 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he collected three extra-base hits (3-for-4 with three doubles and an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Joe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe is hitting .246 with 25 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 38 walks.

Joe has had a hit in 55 of 101 games this year (54.5%), including multiple hits 15 times (14.9%).

He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (8.9%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Joe has picked up an RBI in 23 games this year (22.8%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (5%).

He has scored in 36.6% of his games this season (37 of 101), with two or more runs 10 times (9.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 49 .268 AVG .228 .381 OBP .303 .437 SLG .431 16 XBH 21 4 HR 5 18 RBI 11 37/24 K/BB 55/14 0 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings