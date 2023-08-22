The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jack Suwinski (.097 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski is batting .202 with 17 doubles, 21 home runs and 60 walks.

Suwinski has picked up a hit in 44.9% of his 107 games this year, with multiple hits in 15.0% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 15.9% of his games in 2023 (17 of 107), and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.7% of his games this season, Suwinski has tallied at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (10.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 37 games this season (34.6%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 52 .191 AVG .215 .311 OBP .351 .371 SLG .519 18 XBH 20 7 HR 14 23 RBI 31 71/30 K/BB 67/30 6 SB 2

Cardinals Pitching Rankings