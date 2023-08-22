Jack Suwinski vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jack Suwinski (.097 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Cardinals.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski is batting .202 with 17 doubles, 21 home runs and 60 walks.
- Suwinski has picked up a hit in 44.9% of his 107 games this year, with multiple hits in 15.0% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 15.9% of his games in 2023 (17 of 107), and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32.7% of his games this season, Suwinski has tallied at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (10.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 37 games this season (34.6%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|52
|.191
|AVG
|.215
|.311
|OBP
|.351
|.371
|SLG
|.519
|18
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|14
|23
|RBI
|31
|71/30
|K/BB
|67/30
|6
|SB
|2
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.62 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (127 total, one per game).
- Wainwright (3-8 with an 8.42 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 17th of the season.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the right-hander went six innings against the New York Mets, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 41-year-old has put up an 8.42 ERA and 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .362 to his opponents.
