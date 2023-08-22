On Tuesday, Ji-Hwan Bae (.242 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae has 11 doubles, two home runs and 21 walks while batting .240.

Bae has had a hit in 38 of 73 games this year (52.1%), including multiple hits 13 times (17.8%).

He has hit a home run in two of 73 games played this year, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

Bae has had an RBI in 13 games this year (17.8%), including six multi-RBI outings (8.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 28 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 40 .245 AVG .236 .303 OBP .312 .327 SLG .307 6 XBH 7 1 HR 1 12 RBI 8 27/9 K/BB 34/12 11 SB 9

Cardinals Pitching Rankings