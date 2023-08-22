Ji-Hwan Bae vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Ji-Hwan Bae (.242 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Hwan Bae? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae has 11 doubles, two home runs and 21 walks while batting .240.
- Bae has had a hit in 38 of 73 games this year (52.1%), including multiple hits 13 times (17.8%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 73 games played this year, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- Bae has had an RBI in 13 games this year (17.8%), including six multi-RBI outings (8.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 28 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|40
|.245
|AVG
|.236
|.303
|OBP
|.312
|.327
|SLG
|.307
|6
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|8
|27/9
|K/BB
|34/12
|11
|SB
|9
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.62 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (127 total, one per game).
- Wainwright makes the start for the Cardinals, his 17th of the season. He is 3-8 with an 8.42 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the New York Mets, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 41-year-old has put up an ERA of 8.42, with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .362 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.